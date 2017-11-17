Town of Jupiter picks new manager - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Town of Jupiter picks new manager

From about 50 candidates, down to one. The town of Jupiter has picked out its next manager. 

The Jupiter town council voted unanimously to negotiate a salary and benefit package with Matt Benoit. 

Benoit is currently the city manager of Huntsville, Texas. 

If an agreement is reached, the council will have to take a final vote before Benoit can start the job. 

 

