Town of Jupiter picks new manager

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

From about 50 candidates, down to one. The town of Jupiter has picked out its next manager.

The Jupiter town council voted unanimously to negotiate a salary and benefit package with Matt Benoit.

Benoit is currently the city manager of Huntsville, Texas.

If an agreement is reached, the council will have to take a final vote before Benoit can start the job.