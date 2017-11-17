100 Jobs coming to St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

100 Jobs coming to St. Lucie County

Governor Rick Scott announced Thursday that 100 new jobs are being created in St. Lucie County. 

Maverick Boat Group will be opening a new boat manufacturing facility in Fort Pierce. 

The jobs will be created over the next two years. 

For more information and to apply, click here

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.