Road rage shooting victim ID'd

The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

UPDATE: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 38-year-old Dennis Wayne Hicks of Fort Pierce.

The shooter's identity has not been released.

Officials say the car of the victim along with the car of the shooter will be taken to the Sheriff's Office Forensic Services Unit as part of the continuing investigation.

EARLIER STORY:

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that appears to be the result of a road rage incident.

After 7 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Thom Raulen says a driver opened fire on another driver, killing him near the intersection of State Road 60 and 53rd Avenue near the Walmart shopping plaza.

Raulen says the alleged shooter called 911 and stayed on scene.

Thursday night, that man had been detained for questioning, but was not under arrest.

A female passenger in the alleged shooter’s car was also questioned.

Raulen said witnesses described seeing the drivers of the two cars involved in some kind of altercation shortly before the shooting.

Deputies described finding the victim’s car with a shattered window. His body was on the ground.

Raulen also said a stray bullet hit another car with a 3-year-old boy inside. No one in that car was injured.

“It’s very dangerous. I don’t know where on that vehicle that round struck but it could have very easily moved a matter of inches or feet and gone in the passenger compartment,” Raulen said.

Thursday night, detectives did not release an ID or age of the victim.

No immediate details were available about the alleged shooter.

No word on any pending arrest or charges.

This story will be updated.