Driver killed in Indian River road-rage shooting

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that appears to be the result of a road-rage incident.

After 7 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Thom Raulen said a driver opened fire on another driver, killing him near the intersection of State Road 60 and 53rd Avenue near the Walmart shopping plaza.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Dennis Wayne Hicks of Fort Pierce. 

Raulen said the shooter, whose named has not been released, called 911 and stayed at the scene.

On Thursday night, that man had been detained for questioning, but was not under arrest.

A female passenger in the shooter’s car was also questioned.

Raulen said witnesses described seeing the drivers of the two cars involved in some kind of altercation shortly before the shooting.

Deputies described finding the victim’s car with a shattered window. His body was on the ground.

Raulen also said a stray bullet hit another car with a 3-year-old boy inside. No one in that car was injured.

“It’s very dangerous. I don’t know where on that vehicle that round struck but it could have very easily moved a matter of inches or feet and gone in the passenger compartment,” Raulen said.

Officials said the car of the victim, along with the car of the shooter, will be taken to the sheriff's office forensic services Unit as part of the continuing investigation.

There's no word on any pending arrest or charges.

