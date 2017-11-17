$400K in property stolen from Venus Williams - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$400K in property stolen from Venus Williams

Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a burglary at the home of tennis star Venus Williams where thousands of dollars in property was stolen.

In a report, police estimate the amount of property stolen to be around $400,000.

The burglary happened in September when Williams was in New York for the U.S. Open.

No arrest have been made.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.