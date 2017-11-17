Silver Alert canceled for missing Port St. Lucie man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Silver Alert canceled for missing Port St. Lucie man

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - UPDATE

The Silver Alert for John Cecil Turner was canceled Friday morning. No other details are immediately available.

EARLIER STORY

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old Port St. Lucie man who suffers from dementia. 

John Cecil Turner of the 2300 block of SW Alminar Street was  last seen at Traditions Medical Center at 10000 SW Innovation Way on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Turner is believed to have left the hospital in his 2006 black Toyota 4 Runner with Florida tag Y42-RDP. 

He is described as a black male, 6 foot tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan cargo pants, brown shoes and a black baseball hat. 

Anyone  who comes in contact with Cecil Turner is asked to call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.