All-day food drive today at WPTV - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All-day food drive today at WPTV

Visit WPTV-TV on Friday to drop off your non-perishable food items for this year's Bill Brooks' Food For Families food drive.

We are taking your donations through 6:30 p.m. at WPTV, located at the corner of Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach.

Bill Brooks' Food For Families is a food drive organized by WPTV NewsChannel 5 aimed at helping less fortunate people in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can also donate food at participating Seacoast Bank locations.

Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Brooks. 

Brooks was GM at WPTV from 1981-1998 and died after a battle with cancer.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.