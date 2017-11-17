Semi, car crash on U.S. 27 near South Bay - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi, car crash on U.S. 27 near South Bay

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said northbound U.S. 27 is shut down Friday morning south of South Bay because of a crash involving a semi and car.   

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:30 a.m. and spotted multiple fire rescue crews at the scene.

First responders were able to extricate one person from a car that was pinned underneath the semi. The victim was later flown by Trauma Hawk to an area hospital

The road will be shut down for a while, according to authorities.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

 

