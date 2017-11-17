Gang members arrested in Lake Worth killings, sheriff's office s - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gang members arrested in Lake Worth killings, sheriff's office says

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning they have arrested several suspects in connection with two recent fatal shootings in Lake Worth. 

PBSO said that the suspects are gang members who killed Lucio Velasquez-Morales, 33, on Oct. 30 and 25-year-old Octavio Sanches-Morales on Nov. 5.

The adult suspect is 20-year-old Victor Manuel Fuentes of El Salvador who was arrested for both homicides. In addition, 2 juveniles, both 17 from El Salvador, were arrested for both homicides. And 3 other juveniles, two of them 17 and one 16-years-old, were arrested for the homicide of Sanchez-Morales on November 5. 

PBSO said the suspects face first-degree murder and robbery charges. 

