Gang members arrested in Lake Worth killings, sheriff's office says

NFL investigating allegations Jameis Winston groped a female Uber driver in 2016, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback denies allegation.
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.
The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.
The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.
Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning they have arrested several suspects in connection with two recent fatal shootings in Lake Worth.
PBSO said that the suspects are gang members who
and killed Lucio Velasquez-Morales, 33, on Oct. 30 25-year-old Octavio Sanches-Morales on Nov. 5.
The adult suspect is 20-year-old Victor Manuel Fuentes of El Salvador who was arrested for both homicides. In addition, 2 juveniles, both 17 from El Salvador, were arrested for both homicides. And 3 other juveniles, two of them 17 and one 16-years-old, were arrested for the homicide of Sanchez-Morales on November 5.
PBSO said the suspects face first-degree murder and robbery charges.
