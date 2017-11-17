Holiday Hints from FOX 29

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

With the holiday season underway, the FOX 29 crew is helping you have the happiest of holidays. We have compiled some of our favorite holiday hints and DIY decorations. From garland to candles to stunning holiday glass jars, to hints and tricks to help you make the most out of the holiday season, FOX 29 has you covered.

Here are some of our favorite DIY holiday decorations:

Lighted Burlap Garland

SUPPLIES & TOOLS:

2 inch red burlap ribbon

2 inch green burlap ribbon

2.5 inch natural burlap ribbon

White mini lights

Scissors

Directions:

1. Cut the burlap into 8-10 inch pieces. Then cut those pieces down the vertically down the middle.

2. Choose a pattern in the order you want the colors to show. Start tying those burlap strips around the wire. You can double knot if you wish but you will need to cut longer strips than the 8-10 inches allowed for this tutorial.

3. Repeat. Over. And. Over.

*Craft via Creative Craft Love

Tin Can Luminaries

SUPPLIES & TOOLS:

Tin cans, empty and clean

Paint (spray paint for metal preferrably)

A small nail

A hammer

Rags or kitchen towels

Tea lights (1 for each luminary)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Plan your design using the lines in the can. Draw your design on the can first or you can eyeball it.

2. Create a bed for your tin can with the towels. The bed will keep your can from slipping while you hammer it and will save the surface under it.

3. With the can firmly in place and your design roughly planned, put the nail up to the can and hammer it. Hit the nail softly at first until there is an indentation. The tin is very malleable and the nail goes in after a few hits. Wiggle the nail out but be careful not to widen the hole too much. You want a nicely shaped, small hole.

*Craft via Chai & Home

Gold Dipped Birch Candles

SUPPLIES & TOOLS:

• Different sizes of birch stumps (2)

• Bottle of gold paint

• Medium sized paintbrush

• 1-1/2" spoon bit or paddle bit

• Electric drill or cordless drill

• Tealights (2)



DIRECTIONS:

1. Using the spoon/paddle bit, drill in the top of the birch stumps down to the depth of a tealight candle.

2. Paint the bottom of one stump halfway up. Paint the other stump halfway up and then on a 45° angle.

Holiday Glass Jars

SUPPLIES & TOOLS:

• Mercury glass mason jar

• Mini pine cones

• Glitter

• Twine

• Glue gun & glue sticks

• Scissors

• Bow tie label



DIRECTIONS:

1. Paint tips of acorns with white paint. While still wet, add glitter to the paint Allow to dry completely.

2. Wrap rope around entire rim of jar. Secure rope with a knot & hot glue.

3. Wrap rope around pine cones. Secure with a knot.

4. Hot glue acorns around rim.

5. Add a bow tie label to jar.

