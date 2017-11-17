Man formally charged in Mangonia Park killing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man formally charged in Mangonia Park killing

Murder charges were formally filed Friday against a man accused of killing a woman in Mangonia Park.

Luther Walker had been sitting in the Palm Beach County Jail for unrelated charges since he was arrested in August.

Deputies say Walker fatally shot 39-year-old Rosemithe Colin through a sliding glass door at the Hampton Court apartment complex on Aug. 7.

Bond was denied for Walker at a court appearance Friday morning.

 

