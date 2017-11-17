Boynton Sgt. guilty of obstruction of justice - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Sgt. guilty of obstruction of justice

A Boynton Beach police sergeant was found guilty Friday on one count of obstruction of justice in connection with a 2014 beating caught on camera by a PBSO helicopter.

Sgt. Philip Antico was found not guilty on two counts of falsifying records in the beating of Jeremy Braswell.

Antico was accused of allowing his officers to change their reports once they realized the video existed. He was also accused of lying to the FBI about it.

Last week, Boynton Beach Officer Michael Brown was found guilty of excessive force and use of firearm during a violent act. 

Boynton Beach officers Ronald Ryan and Justin Harris were found not guilty in the case.

