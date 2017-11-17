Fight leads to gunfire outside of The Gardens Mall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fight leads to gunfire outside of The Gardens Mall

A fight between two people near Macy's outside of The Gardens Mall led to gunfire Friday afternoon, according to police. 

One of the people left in a white car which later crashed on the NE side of the mall. The vehicle struck a light pole and had bullet holes in it. However, police say the person was not injured by gunfire.

A second person has been detained by police.

Officers say the pair knew each other.

Initially, a spokesperson for the mall said one person was shot in a vehicle.

The mall has reopened for business. 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

