Fight leads to gunfire outside of The Gardens Mall

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

A fight between two people near Macy's outside of The Gardens Mall led to gunfire Friday afternoon, according to police.

One of the people left in a white car which later crashed on the NE side of the mall. The vehicle struck a light pole and had bullet holes in it. However, police say the person was not injured by gunfire.

A second person has been detained by police.

Officers say the pair knew each other.

Initially, a spokesperson for the mall said one person was shot in a vehicle.

The mall has reopened for business.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Car with several bullet holes totaled. Airbags deployed. It looks like it knocked down a light pole on NE side of Gardens Mall. K9’s also nearby. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/1e1oUFbpFP — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) November 17, 2017

One man also in handcuffs nearby being questioned by police. — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) November 17, 2017

