Fight leads to gunfire outside of The Gardens Mall

A fight between two people near Macy's outside of The Gardens Mall led to gunfire Friday afternoon, according to police.
One of the people left in a white car which later crashed on the NE side of the mall. The vehicle struck a light pole and had bullet holes in it. However, police say the person was not injured by gunfire.
A second person has been detained by police.
Officers say the pair knew each other.
Initially, a spokesperson for the mall said one person was shot in a vehicle.
The mall has reopened for business.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Car with several bullet holes totaled. Airbags deployed. It looks like it knocked down a light pole on NE side of Gardens Mall. K9’s also nearby. @WPTVpic.twitter.com/1e1oUFbpFP