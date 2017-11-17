Arrest made in dairy abuse investigation

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

An arrest has been made in connection with alleged abuse at Larson Dairy Farm, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Animal Recovery Mission released video last week showing men pushing, slapping and kicking cows. One also used construction rebar to strike the cows.

After the video surfaced felony warrants for cruelty to animals were issued for Omar Jimenes Mendosa, 36, Omar Guadalupe Mendosa, 29, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

In addition, 49-year-old Helias Cruz was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.