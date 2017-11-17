Arrest made in dairy abuse investigation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in dairy abuse investigation

An arrest has been made in connection with alleged abuse at Larson Dairy Farm, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Animal Recovery Mission released video last week showing men pushing, slapping and kicking cows. One also used construction rebar to strike the cows.

After the video surfaced felony warrants for cruelty to animals were issued for Omar Jimenes Mendosa, 36, Omar Guadalupe Mendosa, 29,  and a 17-year-old juvenile.

In addition, 49-year-old Helias Cruz was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

 

