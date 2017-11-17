Man with special needs missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man with special needs missing

A man with special needs is missing and Riviera Beach police are asking for your help.

They are trying to locate  21-year-old Abelson Jean-Gilles.

Police say he has not been seen or heard from since November 2, 2017.  They say he suffers from schizophrenia and is extremely paranoid and must take daily medication for his conditions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123.

