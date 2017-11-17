Concern over reservoir plan for Lake Okeechobee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Concern over reservoir plan for Lake Okeechobee

Talks over permanently reducing discharges east and west of Lake Okeechobee are heating up.

Particularly over a plan for a new reservoir south of the lake.

Along the Indian River Lagoon, water is on everyone's mind, especially Jo Neeson in Jensen Beach. She's continues to see brown murky water as a result of discharges.

"Everything is dead," said Neeson.

The South Florida Water Management District has been working tirelessly to come up with the perfect model to store water.

Neeson and others are concerned about the initial plan. She says it does not include enough land for stormwater treatment areas.

"Include this extra storage to feed the dynamic reservoir," said Neeson.

District leaders say they have the credible scientists to determine the best model for this project. A spokesperson also says they can build an effective reservoir on state land only.

The district must have a finalized model to show the state legislature by early January.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.