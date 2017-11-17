Concern over reservoir plan for Lake Okeechobee

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

Talks over permanently reducing discharges east and west of Lake Okeechobee are heating up.

Particularly over a plan for a new reservoir south of the lake.

Along the Indian River Lagoon, water is on everyone's mind, especially Jo Neeson in Jensen Beach. She's continues to see brown murky water as a result of discharges.

"Everything is dead," said Neeson.

The South Florida Water Management District has been working tirelessly to come up with the perfect model to store water.

Neeson and others are concerned about the initial plan. She says it does not include enough land for stormwater treatment areas.

"Include this extra storage to feed the dynamic reservoir," said Neeson.

District leaders say they have the credible scientists to determine the best model for this project. A spokesperson also says they can build an effective reservoir on state land only.

The district must have a finalized model to show the state legislature by early January.