Kids find forever homes on National Adoption Day - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Kids find forever homes on National Adoption Day

There are thousands of kids in foster care across South Florida.

Most days, it's a struggle to find good homes for those kids. 

But Friday was a different story, 20 children were adopted out to families this morning in West Palm Beach.

November 17 is National Adoption Day

In Palm Beach County, there's nearly 200 children here that need a loving home but for several of these kids they will be able to spend thanksgiving with a new family.

The county's foster care system is run by ChildNet, which hosted a party for families at the courthouse on Friday before finalizing the adoptions this afternoon.

While it was a celebration, the area still places last in the state in finding foster homes for teenagers. The foster care system costs the state money and although the legislature has pumped out more money in the last several years, it's still not enough.

Over the last year, 171 children were adopted in Palm Beach County. One family we spoke to is happy to add to that number.

"I'm Julian's grandmother. My son overdosed last year and Julian came to me. His mother couldn't take care of him," said Mikal Boukhari of West Palm Beach. "I already feel like his parent, his mom, his dad, his grandma, everything all rolled into one. We can start a life together. It's a new beginning."

There are 192 children still available for adoption in Palm Beach County.

There are several groups that rely on community donations to support foster children and families. Click here to see how you can help each organization.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.