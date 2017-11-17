Kids find forever homes on National Adoption Day

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

There are thousands of kids in foster care across South Florida.

Most days, it's a struggle to find good homes for those kids.

But Friday was a different story, 20 children were adopted out to families this morning in West Palm Beach.

November 17 is National Adoption Day.

In Palm Beach County, there's nearly 200 children here that need a loving home but for several of these kids they will be able to spend thanksgiving with a new family.

The county's foster care system is run by ChildNet, which hosted a party for families at the courthouse on Friday before finalizing the adoptions this afternoon.

While it was a celebration, the area still places last in the state in finding foster homes for teenagers. The foster care system costs the state money and although the legislature has pumped out more money in the last several years, it's still not enough.

Over the last year, 171 children were adopted in Palm Beach County. One family we spoke to is happy to add to that number.

"I'm Julian's grandmother. My son overdosed last year and Julian came to me. His mother couldn't take care of him," said Mikal Boukhari of West Palm Beach. "I already feel like his parent, his mom, his dad, his grandma, everything all rolled into one. We can start a life together. It's a new beginning."

There are 192 children still available for adoption in Palm Beach County.

There are several groups that rely on community donations to support foster children and families. Click here to see how you can help each organization.