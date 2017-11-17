SLC teens caught with pills, fentanyl patches

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Two teenagers behind bars right now in Fort Pierce after their teachers caught them with deadly prescription drugs.

The incident happened on Thursday at Fort Pierce Central High School.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says it could've ended badly and now they have a warning for parents.

"This was extremely strong prescription medication," said Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Deputies seized a half a pound of pain pills, including oxycodone, as well as two fentanyl patches from two teenagers, ages 16 and 17.

Mascara says one of the teenagers got the drugs from their terminally ill father.

"After the father passed, the student took the medicine out of the cabinet," he said. "They are usually prescribed during end of life scenarios for pain... Very strong. And just imagine what it can do to a teenager's body."

Deputies say the pair was caught by staff and school resource officers when trying to sell the drugs to other kids at school. All of the pills and patches have been confiscated.

The sheriff says the students' parents were shocked and no idea the teens had the medications.

"And a lot of people are, especially if you have a sick family member that's building inventory over months or years," said Sheriff Mascara.

Fort pierce pharmacist Sam Kumar told me this is an example of the opioid epidemic reaching people of all ages.

"If you just trash it, somebody can get hold of it," he said.

He says it's important for parents to keep track of their meds.

"The number one reasons kids get the medication, is not through the street. It's their family member or friend," said Kumar.

Countless law enforcement agencies and pharmacies have drug take back bins.

In the last three months, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has removed 700 pounds of prescription medication from their take back bin in their department lobby.

"If you have prescription drugs in your home, please know where they are. Keep them under lock and key. Inventory them every once in a while," said Mascara.

You can find out where and how you can properly discard your prescription medication by clicking here for information from the FDA.

The teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

According to St. Lucie Schools Superintendent E. Wayne Gent, the teens could face severe consequences with the potential for expulsion based on the District’s Code of Conduct. He added that the school district appreciates its close partnership with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and is working in full cooperation to swiftly and fully investigate this matter.