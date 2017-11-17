12-Year-old boy missing near West Palm Beach

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

12-year-old, Lawrence Lubin is missing, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Lubin left home this morning at 7:00 a.m. and has not been seen since.

He lives in the Lake Crystal Apartments in Palm Beach.

If anyone should come into contact with Lawrence, please call 688-3400.