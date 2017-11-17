12-Year-old boy missing near West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

12-Year-old boy missing near West Palm Beach

12-year-old, Lawrence Lubin is missing, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Lubin left home this morning at 7:00 a.m. and has not been seen since.

He lives in the Lake Crystal Apartments in Palm Beach.

If anyone should come into contact with Lawrence, please call 688-3400.

