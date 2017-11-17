Serious crash in suburban Lake Worth

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

Four people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in suburban Lake Worth Friday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 10 p.m. on the 7900 block of Lake Worth Road, near the Turnpike.

According to officials, thee patients were transported to local hospitals and the fourth patient was transported to a trauma center.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lake Worth Rd crash *update* 4 injured being transported to local hospitals, avoid area if possible — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 18, 2017