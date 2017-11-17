SLC deputy arrested in Key West - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SLC deputy arrested in Key West

A St. Lucie County deputy has been arrested for domestic abuse in Key West. 

The alleged victim told detectives Stephen Casserly held her by her throat and pushed her against a fence outside the Fogarty's Restaurant.

Witnesses sar what happened, confronted Casserly and called police. 

Casserly, who was off duty at the time, denied the accusations. 

The deputy is on paid leave, pending the results of an internal investigation. 

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office did not want to comment. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.