SLC deputy arrested in Key West

NFL investigating allegations Jameis Winston groped a female Uber driver in 2016, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback denies allegation.
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.
The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.
Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.
A St. Lucie County deputy has been arrested for domestic abuse in Key West.
The alleged victim told detectives Stephen Casserly held her by her throat and pushed her against a fence outside the Fogarty's Restaurant.
Witnesses sar what happened, confronted Casserly and called police.
Casserly, who was off duty at the time, denied the accusations.
The deputy is on paid leave, pending the results of an internal investigation.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office did not want to comment. Scripps Only Content 2017