All-day food drive at WPTV

We are taking your donations through 6:30 p.m. at WPTV, located at the corner of Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach. You can also drop off your food items at any Seacoast Bank location.
If you would like to help but are unable to drop off food items, WPTV will have a phone bank running from 4-6:30 p.m. today to accept monetary donations to Bill Brooks' Food for Families. The phone number will be (800) 345-WPTV (9788).
Bill Brooks' Food For Families is a food drive organized by WPTV NewsChannel 5 aimed at helping less fortunate people in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Brooks.
Brooks was GM at WPTV from 1981-1998 and died after a battle with cancer.