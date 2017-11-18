All-day food drive at WPTV - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All-day food drive at WPTV

Visit WPTV-TV on Friday to drop off your non-perishable food items for this year's Bill Brooks' Food For Families food drive.

We are taking your donations through 6:30 p.m. at WPTV, located at the corner of Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach. You can also drop off your food items at any Seacoast Bank location.

If you would like to help but are unable to drop off food items, WPTV will have a phone bank running from 4-6:30 p.m. today to accept monetary donations to Bill Brooks' Food for Families. The phone number will be (800) 345-WPTV (9788).

Bill Brooks' Food For Families is a food drive organized by WPTV NewsChannel 5 aimed at helping less fortunate people in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Brooks. 

Brooks was GM at WPTV from 1981-1998 and died after a battle with cancer.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.