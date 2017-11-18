4 Injured in suburban Lake Worth crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4 Injured in suburban Lake Worth crash

Four people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in suburban Lake Worth Friday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The crash happened at 10 p.m. on the 7900 block of  Lake Worth Road, near the Turnpike. 

According to officials, thee patients were transported to local hospitals and the fourth patient was transported to a trauma center. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

