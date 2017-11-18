'Light the Night' in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Light the Night' in West Palm Beach

Hundreds are doing their part to find a cure for those suffering from leukemia and lymphoma. 

It was the 'Light the Night' walk at the ballpark of the Palm Beaches. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.