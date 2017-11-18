Tractor trailer crash blocks lanes on I-95 South - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tractor trailer crash blocks lanes on I-95 South

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two left lanes of I-95 southbound are blocked near Donald Ross Road at mile marker 86 due to a tractor trailer crash.

The crash left a tractor trailer on its side and facing the wrong direction. 

Crews have been working to clear the scene since the crash just after 7 a.m.

