Rare Superman comic to be auctioned - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rare Superman comic to be auctioned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A well-preserved issue of the 1938 comic book that first featured Superman is heading to the auction block.

Profiles in History announced Friday that it will sell a copy of Action Comics #1 at a Dec. 19 auction in Los Angeles. The comic, which features Superman hoisting a car over his head on its cover, is expected to sell for between $800,000 to $1.2 million.

The auction house says the comic is in its original condition and has been rated in fine/very fine condition.

The sale comes a few months before the 80th anniversary of Superman's debut.

The auction features other Superman memorabilia, including a costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve in 1983's "Superman III."

The Man of Steel is back on the big screen this week in "Justice League."

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.