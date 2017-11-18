Rare Superman comic to be auctioned

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A well-preserved issue of the 1938 comic book that first featured Superman is heading to the auction block.

Profiles in History announced Friday that it will sell a copy of Action Comics #1 at a Dec. 19 auction in Los Angeles. The comic, which features Superman hoisting a car over his head on its cover, is expected to sell for between $800,000 to $1.2 million.

The auction house says the comic is in its original condition and has been rated in fine/very fine condition.

The sale comes a few months before the 80th anniversary of Superman's debut.

The auction features other Superman memorabilia, including a costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve in 1983's "Superman III."

The Man of Steel is back on the big screen this week in "Justice League."