Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An advanced U.S. weather satellite designed to improve the accuracy of extended forecasts has been launched into polar orbit from California.

The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:47 a.m. PST Saturday atop a United Launch Alliance Delta 2 rocket.

The satellite is the first of four next-generation spacecraft for NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Circling the Earth from pole to pole 14 times a day, JPSS-1 carries a suite of five instruments intended to make global observations that will improve forecasts of severe weather events three to seven days beforehand.

The satellite also will contribute to near-term weather forecasts, climate and ocean dynamics research, among many other uses.