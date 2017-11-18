Palm Beach Gardens Mall shooter identified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Gardens Mall shooter identified

A fight between two people near Macy's outside of The Gardens Mall led to gunfire Friday afternoon, according to police. 

One of the people left in a white Audi which later crashed on the NE side of the mall. The vehicle struck a light pole and had bullet holes in it. However, police say the person was not injured by gunfire.

Dimitri Virginia was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

Bond for two of Virginia's charges are set at $10,000 each. The conditions of his bond stipulate that he have no contact with the victim, be subject to in-house arrest with a GPS monitor, he cannot possess a weapon and will have no contact with the mall.

Virginia's mother spoke with NewsChannel 5 as she left the courtroom and claimed that the shooting was "in self-defense."

Officers say the pair knew each other and it was not a random act.

Initially, a spokesperson for the mall said one person was shot in a vehicle.

Police have cleared the scene outside of Macy's and the Audi has been towed.

The mall has reopened for business. 

Santa's Dance Party returns mall to normalcy

