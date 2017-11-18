Palm Beach Gardens Mall shooter identified

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

A fight between two people near Macy's outside of The Gardens Mall led to gunfire Friday afternoon, according to police.

One of the people left in a white Audi which later crashed on the NE side of the mall. The vehicle struck a light pole and had bullet holes in it. However, police say the person was not injured by gunfire.

Dimitri Virginia was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

Bond for two of Virginia's charges are set at $10,000 each. The conditions of his bond stipulate that he have no contact with the victim, be subject to in-house arrest with a GPS monitor, he cannot possess a weapon and will have no contact with the mall.

Virginia's mother spoke with NewsChannel 5 as she left the courtroom and claimed that the shooting was "in self-defense."

Officers say the pair knew each other and it was not a random act.

Initially, a spokesperson for the mall said one person was shot in a vehicle.

Police have cleared the scene outside of Macy's and the Audi has been towed.

The mall has reopened for business.

Car with several bullet holes totaled. Airbags deployed. It looks like it knocked down a light pole on NE side of Gardens Mall. K9’s also nearby. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/1e1oUFbpFP — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) November 17, 2017

One man also in handcuffs nearby being questioned by police. — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) November 17, 2017

You can see man in cuffs on right side of pic. pic.twitter.com/vN1mum0TqT — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) November 17, 2017