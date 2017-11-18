3 Vehicles burn at Halpatiokee Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Vehicles burn at Halpatiokee Park

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Three cars burned in Halpatiokee Regional Park on Saturday.

Martin County Fire Rescue officials say a van caught fire at about 11:30 a.m. and the fire spread to two neighboring vehicles.

No injuries were reported. There fire is under investigation.

