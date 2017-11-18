Man dead in possible robbery in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was stabbed to death in the Florida Keys in what detectives say appears to be a robbery.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, a Monroe County deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a CVS store on Stock Island. When the deputy arrived, she met with a man who told her there were two people who had been stabbed at a nearby house. He led her to a house behind the CVS store.
Inside the house, the deputy found a man who appeared to be non-responsive. The deputy also heard a woman yelling for help upstairs. The woman, who was bleeding from a neck injury, said she had been robbed by two men wearing masks.
The woman said the dead man was a neighbor who came to help. She said he got into an altercation with the two suspects and was stabbed multiple times.