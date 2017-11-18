Man dead in possible robbery in Florida Keys

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was stabbed to death in the Florida Keys in what detectives say appears to be a robbery.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, a Monroe County deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a CVS store on Stock Island. When the deputy arrived, she met with a man who told her there were two people who had been stabbed at a nearby house. He led her to a house behind the CVS store.

Inside the house, the deputy found a man who appeared to be non-responsive. The deputy also heard a woman yelling for help upstairs. The woman, who was bleeding from a neck injury, said she had been robbed by two men wearing masks.

The woman said the dead man was a neighbor who came to help. She said he got into an altercation with the two suspects and was stabbed multiple times.

The investigation remains open.