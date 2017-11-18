All-day food drive held at WPTV

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Visit WPTV-TV on Friday to drop off your non-perishable food items for this year's Bill Brooks' Food For Families food drive.

We are taking your donations through 6:30 p.m. at WPTV, located at the corner of Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach. You can also drop off your food items at any Seacoast Bank location.

If you would like to help but are unable to drop off food items, WPTV will have a phone bank running from 4-6:30 p.m. today to accept monetary donations to Bill Brooks' Food for Families. The phone number will be (800) 345-WPTV (9788).

Bill Brooks' Food For Families is a food drive organized by WPTV NewsChannel 5 aimed at helping less fortunate people in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Brooks.

Brooks was GM at WPTV from 1981-1998 and died after a battle with cancer.