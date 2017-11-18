Man burned by exploding chainsaw dies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man burned by exploding chainsaw dies

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who was seriously burned when his chainsaw exploded has died from his injuries.

Lehigh County officials say 68-year-old David Baker was working at his Warrington Township home when the explosion occurred Thursday. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

Warrington Township is about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

The death has been ruled an accident but remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what may have caused the explosion.

No other injuries were reported in the explosion.

Associated Press 2017

