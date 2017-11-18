Man burned by exploding chainsaw dies

Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "Silent Captain" by longtime Boston Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, dies at 99.

The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.

The theater said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who was seriously burned when his chainsaw exploded has died from his injuries.

Lehigh County officials say 68-year-old David Baker was working at his Warrington Township home when the explosion occurred Thursday. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

Warrington Township is about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

The death has been ruled an accident but remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what may have caused the explosion.

No other injuries were reported in the explosion.