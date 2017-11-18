2 Injured in West Palm Beach stabbing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Injured in West Palm Beach stabbing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday at 3:10 p.m. along the 1400 block of North Tamarind Avenue.

Police say two females were involved in an altercation, which resulted with several people participating in the fight.

Two adults suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.