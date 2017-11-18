Palm Beach Heart Walk held in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Heart Walk held in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Local heart disease and stroke survivors took part in the Palm Beach County Heart Walk on Saturday at the Meyer Amphitheater in downtown West Palm beach.

WPTV's Mike Trim served as emcee of the event.

The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association's premier event for raising funds to save lives from this country's number one and number five killers: heart disease and stroke.

Each survivor received a red ball cap and got the opportunity to gather with other survivors.

