Trader Joe's recalls packaged salads

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees

Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

'Touched by an Angel' star Della Reese dead at 86

'Touched by an Angel' star Della Reese dead at 86

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

PHOENIX (AP) — Trader Joe's says it has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

The grocery chain said Saturday on its website that packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad sold in some areas that expire from Nov. 10-21 could be contaminated.

The products are labeled with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "inspected" code P-40299.

The warning applies to white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas.

Turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon or Washington are at risk.

Trader Joe's said products with other "inspected" codes were not affected because they were created at separate sites.

The chain apologized and urged customers to discard the products or return them for a refund.