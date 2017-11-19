Man arrested after grocery store dispute - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested after grocery store dispute

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was arrested for allegedly punching another man who parked in a spot reserved for disabled drivers.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that 57-year-old Mark Wheaton was in a Key Largo grocery store parking lot on Friday night when he saw a 61-year-old man park in the spot for disabled drivers.

The man left his wife in the car and went into the grocery store. Wheaton allegedly followed him and started yelling at him inside the store. Witnesses and victims told authorities that Wheaton punched the victim numerous times in the face.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated at a local hospital for a fractured nose and other facial injuries. Wheaton was arrested later at his Key Largo home and charged with aggravated battery.

Associated Press 2017

