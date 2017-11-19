Santa in town? You need a reservation this year

Friday, November 17 2017 3:31 PM EST2017-11-17 20:31:15 GMT
Saturday, November 18 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-11-18 20:47:34 GMT
NFL investigating allegations Jameis Winston groped a female Uber driver in 2016, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback denies allegation.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you'll need a reservation to see him.
At Macy's flagship store in New York, a chance to sit on Saint Nick's lap is by appointment only this year, for the first time ever. Starting Monday, eager families can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance. Admission is free to Santaland Herald Square. Professional photo packages start at $20.99.
Macy's says the system was designed to cut down on wait times that got very long, especially during the busiest days. The department store says families can cancel a reservation and make a new one at any time. And they say don't be too early or late for the time slot.