Country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees

Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

'Touched by an Angel' star Della Reese dead at 86

'Touched by an Angel' star Della Reese dead at 86

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mel Tillis, the longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died.

A spokesman for Tillis, Don Murry Grubbs, said Tillis died early Sunday at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. He was 85.

Grubbs said Tillis battled intestinal issues since 2016 and never fully recovered. The suspected cause of death is respiratory failure.

Tillis, the father of country singer Pam Tillis, recorded more than 60 albums and had several top 10 country singles, including "Good Woman Blues," ''Coca Cola Cowboy" and "Southern Rain."

Among hits he wrote for others were "Detroit City" for Bobby Bare, and "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town," by Rogers and the First Edition.