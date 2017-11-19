Couple and son dead in possible murder-suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Couple and son dead in possible murder-suicide

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington couple and their adult son were found dead in their home in an apparent double murder-suicide.

The King County Sheriff's Office says police were notified by a family member when the father did not show up to an appointment Saturday. When deputies arrived at the family's Sammamish home at about 7 p.m., they found the three adults dead. Police also found a gun nearby.

Authorities have not released the names of the two men and the woman who died.

