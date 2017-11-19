Couple and son dead in possible murder-suicide

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington couple and their adult son were found dead in their home in an apparent double murder-suicide.

The King County Sheriff's Office says police were notified by a family member when the father did not show up to an appointment Saturday. When deputies arrived at the family's Sammamish home at about 7 p.m., they found the three adults dead. Police also found a gun nearby.

Authorities have not released the names of the two men and the woman who died.