Model accuses Russell Simmons of misconduct

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.

In a report Sunday in the Los Angeles Times, Khalighi says that Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent. She says the film producer and director Brett Ratner, who has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, was present.

Simmons, now 60, denied the allegations in a statement. He says everything that occurred between himself and Khalighi was completely consensual.

The Times report also includes additional allegations against Ratner, who has previously denied all allegations through his attorney, Martin Singer. Representatives for Ratner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.