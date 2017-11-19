Apartment fire extinguished in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Apartment fire extinguished in Port St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters with the St. Lucie County Fire District extinguished an apartment fire on Sunday in the 700 block of Pinewood Trail in Port St. Lucie.

The fire was contained to the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is assisting the one adult and two children who were displaced due to the fire.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.