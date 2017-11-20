BREAKING: Charles Manson dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

BREAKING: Charles Manson dead

   LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Authorities say Charles Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate, 6 others, has died.
 

