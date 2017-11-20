Man fatally shot at Boynton Beach park

-
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.More >>
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.More >>
Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.More >>
Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.More >>
NFL investigating allegations Jameis Winston groped a female Uber driver in 2016, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback denies allegation.More >>
Boynton Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night at Caloosa Park.
Police said they responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. at the park, located at 1300 SW 35th Ave.
Officers said about 50 people quickly dispersed from a basketball court.
The shooting victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.