Man fatally shot at Boynton Beach park

Boynton Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night at Caloosa Park.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. at the park, located at 1300 SW 35th Ave.

Officers said about 50 people quickly dispersed from a basketball court. 

The shooting victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

