Big Heart Brigade to distribute 75,000 meals - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Big Heart Brigade to distribute 75,000 meals

More than 75,000 meals will be distributed to families in need this Thanksgiving thanks to the Big Heart Brigade.

On Sunday, volunteers gathered at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue's Station 63.

For months, the group has gathered meals to help South Florida's less fortunate enjoy the holiday.

More than 1,200 turkeys were cooked.

About 4,000 people signed up to volunteer for the campaign.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.