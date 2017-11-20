Delray to review future of Old School Square

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Almost 60,000 Haitians allowed to stay in US only until 2019

Almost 60,000 Haitians allowed to stay in US only until 2019

Delray Beach city commissioners are expected to vote Monday on which components they support in a new master plan for Old School Square.

The 5-acre site located off Atlantic and Swinton avenues is an anchor for the area and draws thousands of visitors every year.

The commission will hear a presentation Monday night from Currie Sowards Aguila Architects to review their master plan.

One change the public will already notice is the city's iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. Not only is it a new tree this year, it is also in a new location at Old School Square, set farther back off Atlantic Avenue.

Also included in the proposal is a fountain area for kids, better lighting and more seating in the park area. The plan also includes glass, garage-style doors that open to activate areas next to the parking garage for vendors and artists.

There are also plans for an enhanced amphitheater, which will offer covered seating for 2,500 people.

For the rest of the year, architects proposed a flat fountain for the area where children can play. They have also proposed better lighting and more seating for the park area, along with innovative glass garage-style doors that open to activate areas adjacent to the parking garage for vendors and artists.

In addition, they have designed an enhanced amphitheater, which will offer covered seating for 2,500 guests.

A series of surveys were also used to find out what people wanted in this area. Some of those results showed more shade, seating and tables, better lighting and landscaping.

The project could be completed by 2020.

Click here to look at the full plan.