Delray to review future of Old School Square

Delray Beach city commissioners are expected to vote Monday on which components they support in a new master plan for Old School Square.

The 5-acre site located off Atlantic and Swinton avenues is an anchor for the area and draws thousands of visitors every year.

The commission will hear a presentation Monday night from Currie Sowards Aguila Architects to review their master plan.

One change the public will already notice is the city's iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. Not only is it a new tree this year, it is also in a new location at Old School Square, set farther back off Atlantic Avenue.

Also included in the proposal is a fountain area for kids, better lighting and more seating in the park area. The plan also includes glass, garage-style doors that open to activate areas next to the parking garage for vendors and artists.

There are also plans for an enhanced amphitheater, which will offer covered seating for 2,500 people. 

A series of surveys were also used to find out what people wanted in this area. Some of those results showed more shade, seating and tables, better lighting and landscaping.

The project could be completed by 2020.

