NB Turnpike closed in St. Lucie County

All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed after a semi crash Monday morning near the State Road 70 exit in St. Lucie County.

The crash, which involved a large truck hauling cars, was reported at about 6:45 a.m.

Southbound lanes are open.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

