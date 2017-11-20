Boat found spinning in Calif.; 1 dead, 1 missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boat found spinning in Calif.; 1 dead, 1 missing

(CNN) - One man is dead and another missing after some sort of boating mishap in California.

Authorities say a fishing boat was found spinning near Half Moon Bay off Martin's Beach in San Mateo County.

The waters were calm and the weather was nice, so it's not clear what happened to the men.

The missing man has been identified as Tuan "Tom" Tran, who was believed to have been operating the boat.

The identity of the dead boater hasn't been released yet.

Officials don't believe either man was wearing a life preserver.

