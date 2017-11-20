Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Greenacres - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Greenacres

A pedestrian was flown to a local hospital Monday morning after they were struck by a vehicle near Greenacres. 

Capt. Albert Borroto said the crash happened at about 6:11 a.m. near Lake Worth Rd and Military Trail, in front of El Bodegon grocery store.

First-arriving crews found a man lying in the street that had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a local trauma center in critical condition.

