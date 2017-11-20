Semi crashes on northbound Turnpike in St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi crashes on northbound Turnpike in St. Lucie

Northbound traffic was hampered on Florida's Turnpike after a semi crash Monday morning near the State Road 70 exit in St. Lucie County.

The wreck, which involved a large truck hauling cars, was reported at about 6:45 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

