Gov. Scott announces water project completion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott announces water project completion

Gov. Rick Scott is in Palm Beach County Monday to announce the completion of a water project that his office says will help with Everglades restoration.

Scott said a new gate project at the L-8 canal near Loxahatchee helps equalize the flow of water.

The governor held a 15-minute news conference around 9:45 a.m. off State Road 80.        

Scott said this project highlights his proposed $3.8 billion investment in Florida’s environment.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.